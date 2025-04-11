Mamadou Diakhon Injury: In squad list Friday
Diakhon (ankle) was initially expected to miss Friday's match against Lens due to an MRI evaluation but is ultimately included in the squad.
Diakhon didn't train much this week but still made the squad after a supposely positive MRI. He started two of the last three matches but is unlikely to start this one, though he could feature off the bench if deemed fit. Hafiz Ibrahim could see a start if he can't make it.
