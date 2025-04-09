Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Diakhon is set to undergo an MRI after injuring his ankle, according to Reims Media Football.

Diakhon has not trained once this week due to an ankle issue he appeared to have suffered over the weekend. This is something to monitor for the club, as he is set to receive an MRI. He has started in two of their past three games, with June Ito and Keito Nakamura likely to see the start on the flanks if Diakhon misses more time.