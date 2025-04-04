Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Very unlikely against Strasbourg

Diakhon (undisclosed) is very unlikely for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg after suffering an injury in the French Cup game against Cannes, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Diakhon suffered an injury in the first half of the French Cup game against Cannes on Wednesday and did not inform his coach before being forced off early in the second half. He is unlikely to face Strasbourg on Sunday as he was not expected to train on Friday or Saturday according to his coach. If he misses the game, Oumar Diakite will likely start in his place.