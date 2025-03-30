Mamadou Diakhon News: Decisive two times Saturday

Diakhon scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Marseille.

Diakhon was in the starting lineup for the second game in a row and proved to be a good choice as he played a decisive role twice against Marseille. He assisted Keito Nakamura's opening goal before receiving a pass from him in the second half and scoring with a well-placed shot following a counterattack. The midfielder was mainly a bench option this season but that performance could help him secure a starting spot for the upcoming games. His next chance to feature will come against Strasbourg on Sunday.