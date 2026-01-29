Diakhon struck after four minutes, latching onto Aleksandar Stankovic's through ball and firing a powerful effort that led to Geronimo Rulli's handling error, which gave Brugge the lead. He continued to cause problems with his direct carries and running, keeping Marseille's backline pinned even when the visitors had more of the ball. Diakhon saw increased playing time following the recent injury to Christos Tzolis and proved to be the best option on the left wing to help Brugge qualify for the playoffs.