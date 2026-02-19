Mamadou Diakhon News: Provides assist during first leg

Diakhon assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Diakhon set up Nicolo Tresoldi's 59th minute equalizer, delivering a pinpoint cross that Brugge's striker buried from point-blank range. He consistently put Atletico under pressure by drawing fouls and driving hard in transition, including a first-half look that whistled just wide of the post. Diakhon also racked up a season-high three chances created against the Colchoneros and now looks firmly cemented as a starter in the Belgian side's front line.