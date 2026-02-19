Mamadou Diakhon headshot

Mamadou Diakhon News: Provides assist during first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Diakhon assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Diakhon set up Nicolo Tresoldi's 59th minute equalizer, delivering a pinpoint cross that Brugge's striker buried from point-blank range. He consistently put Atletico under pressure by drawing fouls and driving hard in transition, including a first-half look that whistled just wide of the post. Diakhon also racked up a season-high three chances created against the Colchoneros and now looks firmly cemented as a starter in the Belgian side's front line.

Mamadou Diakhon
Club Brugge
