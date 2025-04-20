Mamadou Fofana Injury: Leave field early
Fofana was forced off the field in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 2-0 win over NYCFC due to an apparent injury.
Fofana would have to be taken off the field late Saturday, going to the sidelines after suffering an apparent injury. He is a regular starter and has yet to miss a start this campaign, so this will be something to monitor. He was replaced by Brandon Bye, who could see more time moving forward if Fofana remains out.
