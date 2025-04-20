Fantasy Soccer
Mamadou Fofana Injury: Leave field early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Fofana was forced off the field in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 2-0 win over NYCFC due to an apparent injury.

Fofana would have to be taken off the field late Saturday, going to the sidelines after suffering an apparent injury. He is a regular starter and has yet to miss a start this campaign, so this will be something to monitor. He was replaced by Brandon Bye, who could see more time moving forward if Fofana remains out.

Mamadou Fofana
New England Revolution
