Mamadou Fofana headshot

Mamadou Fofana Injury: Not available for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Fofana is not an option for Saturday's season opener against Nashville due to non injury related reasons, according to the MLS injury report.

Fofana will not be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Nashville as the defender is handling non injury related issues. He will aim to be back in action for next week's fixture after serving as a regular starter for New England last season. Once he returns, he is expected to regain a similar role in the back line heading into the 2026 MLS season.

Mamadou Fofana
New England Revolution
