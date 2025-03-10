Mamadou Fofana News: Nine clearances in loss
Fofana generated one tackle (zero won), nine clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Philadelphia Union.
Fofana had a solid game against Philadelphia, although he couldn't prevent his team from losing. The Malian registered three interceptions, two blocks, and nine clearances, all season-highs. He will aim to contribute again in New England's central defense against New York City on Saturday.
