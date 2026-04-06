Mamadou Fofana News: Scores second in 3-0 win
Fofana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over CF Montreal.
Fofana scored the second goal as the New England Revolution went on to win 3-0 against Montreal. The goal was his first in his two seasons at the New England Revolution. This was his first shot of the season and his first shot on target since joining the club. He also had a strong defensive performance, winning all four of his tackles, making two interceptions and seven clearances.
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