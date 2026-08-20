Mamadou Fofana headshot

Mamadou Fofana News: Seven clearances during start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Fofana logged seven clearances and one interception during New England's 3-0 win Wednesday at D.C. United.

Even though New England seemingly logged a comfortable win, the Revolution required excellent defense, which his team-best seven clearances indicate they provided. Concerning defender usage, he is their most reliable, having logged 19 consecutive starts since February. For them, Fofan logged 131 clearances, 6.9 averaged per appearance.

Mamadou Fofana
New England Revolution
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