Mamadou Fofana headshot

Mamadou Fofana News: Starting at Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 4:07pm

Fofana (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's meeting with Charlotte.

Fofana will stay in the lineup for the ninth consecutive league game following a quick recovery from the issue that forced him to leave the pitch last weekend. The center-back is currently averaging 6.9 clearances, 4.0 balls recovered, 3.0 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per match. His inclusion also means Brandon Bye will remain a backup option for now.

Mamadou Fofana
New England Revolution
