Mamadou Fofana News: Will return for week two

Fofana (not injury related) has received his green card and is expected to resume regular work with the squad after missing the opening game, Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Fofana should be available going forward and will be an option to play in either Andrew Farrell's or Keegan Hughes' place. The experienced defender could enjoy significant playing time as he did last season, when he led the team with averages of 5.2 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game.