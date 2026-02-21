Mamadou Fofana headshot

Mamadou Fofana News: Will return for week two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:15pm

Fofana (not injury related) has received his green card and is expected to resume regular work with the squad after missing the opening game, Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Fofana should be available going forward and will be an option to play in either Andrew Farrell's or Keegan Hughes' place. The experienced defender could enjoy significant playing time as he did last season, when he led the team with averages of 5.2 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game.

Mamadou Fofana
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mamadou Fofana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mamadou Fofana See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
310 days ago