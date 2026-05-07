Mamadou Mbacke Fall Injury: Doesn't train due to back spasms

Mbacke is questionable for Saturday's match against Colorado after not training Thursday due to back spasms, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Mbacke is going to need some testing as the club heads into Saturday's match, as the defender has been dealing with a back injury that forced him out of training. This is rough news, as a back injury for soccer players can mean a longer recovery, as it is tough to keep strength and the core and run for 90 minutes due to the pain, especially for a defender who will be making aerial duels. On the bright side, he has only appeared off the bench in two appearances this season, so his absence would be a minor issue.