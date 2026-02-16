Mamadou Mbacke Fall Injury: Not with team

Mbacke is not with his team for the opening training ahead of Saturday's season opener, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Mbacke just signed with St. Louis a few weeks ago and is now questionable for the season opener, as he did not report to the opening training. Little is known about the situation, as he may be facing a visa issue and is still finalizing his move to the club. However, that remains unknown, as well as his status for Saturday, a bit concerning when he was viewed to be a starter to begin the season.