Mamadou Mbacke Fall News: Signs with St. Louis City

Fall has completed a permanent move from Barcelona to St. Louis City and signed through June 2028, with club options for 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons, his new club announced. "When we started looking at ways to strengthen our defense, Mamadou's profile stood out, and we believe he addresses some immediate needs for us. He is comfortable on the ball, reads the game well and combines mobility with strong front-foot defending. His experience playing in high performance cultures in both MLS and in Europe will provide stability to our back line," said Sporting Director Corey Wray.

Fall developed at Montverde Academy in Florida before signing with Los Angeles FC in 2021, making his MLS debut at 18 under coach Bob Bradley and recording six goals in 42 appearances across all competitions. He moved to Villarreal in 2022, splitting time between the first and second teams and making his La Liga debut in a win over Girona in January 2023, then joined FC Barcelona Atletic on loan before completing a permanent transfer to FC Barcelona in 2024. Internationally, he has represented Senegal at youth level, including call-ups with the U-17 squad. Fall now joins St. Louis City ahead of the 2026 MLS season and is expected to play a decent role for the club.