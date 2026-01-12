Sakho retires as a defender defined by intensity, leadership, and resilience, having built a career rooted in defensive commitment rather than individual flair. He rose to prominence at Paris Saint-Germain where he captained the side at a young age and became a symbol of the club's pre-Qatari era. His move to the Premier League revitalized his career, particularly at Liverpool and Crystal Palace, where his physicality and tactical discipline made him a reliable presence. Despite injuries limiting his longevity at the top level, Sakho leaves the game having consistently imposed himself through mentality, professionalism, and competitive edge.