Mamadou Sangare Injury: Available against Strasbourg

Sangare (knock) has fully recovered and is back in contention for Friday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Pierre Sage said in the press conference.

Sangare sat out Saturday's loss to Monaco after picking up a knock against Paris FC and wasn't able to get back to full strength in time for that one. The midfielder has now returned to full team training and is back in the mix for Friday's clash against Strasbourg. That's a major boost for the Sang et Or, as he's a locked-in presence in the middle of the park and is expected to step right back into the starting XI on Friday.