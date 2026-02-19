Mamadou Sangare Injury: Back available Saturday

Sangare (knock) was spotted in full team training Thursday and is back in contention for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Pierre Sage said in the press conference. "He's returning progressively, we will see if he can start or if we have to manage his minutes."

