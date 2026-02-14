Mamadou Sangare Injury: Expected to be fine after blow

Sangare left Saturday's 5-0 win over Paris FC with a knock, but manager Pierre Sage expects to have him back for the match against Monaco, stating that the player took a blow "to the iliac crest (pelvic bone). It's a pinched nerve that's quite painful. So, we'll see tomorrow how the pain is and we'll take it easy on him until the Monaco match. But I don't think it will jeopardize his participation in the next match.", Eloise De Mester of Lensois.com reports.

Sangare is set to be assessed but could avoid missing any game despite his forced substitution after three minutes of the second half in Saturday's clash. The central player has made four consecutive league starts, with his contributions coming mainly from defensive stats. If he requires to rest in upcoming contests, his place in the lineup could be taken by Andrija Bulatovic.