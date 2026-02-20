Mamadou Sangare Injury: Not in match squad

Sangare (knock) couldn't recover in time and won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Monaco, the club posted.

Sangare was in line to rejoin the squad for Saturday's showdown against Monaco after getting through a full week of training, but the midfielder is still not fully over the knock he picked up against Paris FC. That is a tough break for the Sang et Or, as he is a locked-in starter in the engine room and one of the pillars of their midfield structure. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Amadou Haidara or Andrija Bulatovic now the leading candidates to step in against the Diagonale.