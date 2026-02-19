Mamadou Sangare Injury: Should be available Saturday

Sangare (knock) was spotted in full team training Thursday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Monaco, according to Lensois.

Sangare picked up a minor knock in Saturday's win over Paris FC, but he is trending toward being available for Saturday's clash against Monaco after the issue was confirmed as minor and the midfielder returned to full training Thursday. That is a major boost for the Sang et Or, as he has been an undisputed fixture in the middle of the park all season, and if he is cleared to go, there is little doubt he will slide right back into his usual starting role on Saturday.