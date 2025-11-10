Sangare suffered an ankle injury on a tackle from Folarin Balogun before carrying on and taking another knock to the same ankle later in the game. He was forced off around the hour mark as a precaution and will hope to recover during the international break to be back available for the clash against Strasbourg on Nov. 22, as he has been an undisputed starter in midfield since his arrival at Lens. If he had to miss more time with a serious issue, Andrija Bulatovic would be the first in line to back up either Sangare or Adrien Thomasson in midfield.