Mamadou Sangare News: Back from suspension

Sangare is available for selection after serving his league suspension in Friday's win over Nantes.

Sangare will look to regain a central midfield spot following his ban, in which case Amadou Haidara and Andrija Bulatovic will be at risk of dropping to bench roles. The usual starter should be a source of all-around production, looking to improve on his totals of two goals and two assists from the last eight games, a period in which he also averaged 49.5 passes, 1.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per contest.