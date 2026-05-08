Mamadou Sangare headshot

Mamadou Sangare News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Sangare is available for selection after serving his league suspension in Friday's win over Nantes.

Sangare will look to regain a central midfield spot following his ban, in which case Amadou Haidara and Andrija Bulatovic will be at risk of dropping to bench roles. The usual starter should be a source of all-around production, looking to improve on his totals of two goals and two assists from the last eight games, a period in which he also averaged 49.5 passes, 1.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per contest.

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