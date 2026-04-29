Mamadou Sangare News: Suspended one game

Sangare is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Sangare picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Nantes on May 8. The Sang et Or midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield alongside Adrien Thomasson this season and with both players suspended against the Canaries, Andrija Bulatovic and Amadou Haidara will likely pair in the midfield for that clash.