Sangare has been one of the best Ligue 1 signings of the season since arriving from Rapid Vienna in the summer. He has become a defensive engine in the midfield, recording 42 tackles and 92 duels won so far, including a match-high nine tackles on Sunday. After coming off the bench in Lens' opening league match, he has gone on to start 12 straight games. He has also contributed going forward with 11 chances created and 15 shots, showcasing his well-rounded game. It's clear he is one of the most impactful players in the league this season, helping elevate Lens from an eighth-place finish last year to the top of the table. Sangare is expected to continue playing major minutes as Lens prepare for their next fixture against a relegation-threatened Nantes side.