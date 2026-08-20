Mamadou Sarr Injury: Available after lineup scare

Sarr is expected to be an option for Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "With the other players, let's see. We will check and assess them, but for sure because of the World Cup they came back a little bit later and will need a little more time, but they are all available and can be selected in the line-up against Fulham, for sure."

Sarr had been withdrawn from Chelsea's starting lineup against Johor Darul Ta'zim with the severity of the issue initially unclear, a moment that briefly threatened to further complicate his development path at the club. With Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill still expected to be the preferred center back pairing to open the season, Sarr's clearance mainly restores squad depth rather than a starting spot, but it's a welcome resolution nonetheless.