Mamadou Sarr Injury: Back in team training Tuesday
Sarr (hamstring) was back in team training Tuesday after missing the last contest against Nice due to injury, Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reports.
Sarr returned to team training on Tuesday after missing Saturday's match because of a hamstring injury. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash with Monaco and could return directly to the starting XI as he has been an undisputed starter when fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now