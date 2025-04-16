Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mamadou Sarr headshot

Mamadou Sarr Injury: Back in team training Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Sarr (hamstring) was back in team training Tuesday after missing the last contest against Nice due to injury, Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reports.

Sarr returned to team training on Tuesday after missing Saturday's match because of a hamstring injury. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash with Monaco and could return directly to the starting XI as he has been an undisputed starter when fit.

Mamadou Sarr
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now