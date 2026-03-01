Mamadou Sarr headshot

Mamadou Sarr News: Makes full league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sarr generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

With Wesley Fofana suspended, Sarr was handed his full league debut and endured a difficult first half, missing a big chance going forward and seeing the opposition's opening goal deflect off him. However, the center back grew into the game impressively, finishing the match with a solid defensive contribution of one tackle, one interception, five clearances and one block.

Mamadou Sarr
Chelsea
