Mamadou Sylla Diallo

Mamadou Sylla Diallo Injury: Could be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Sylla suffered a fractured jaw in Sunday's clash but could be available for Friday's game against Las Palmas, according to the club.

Sylla remained on the pitch Sunday despite suffering a fractured jaw. He has shown his determination this week as he plans to continue playing with a protective mask. That said, he is expected to be a bench option for upcoming matches even if available.

Mamadou Sylla Diallo
Valladolid
