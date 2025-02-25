Fantasy Soccer
Mamadou Sylla Diallo headshot

Mamadou Sylla Diallo Injury: Suffers fractured jaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Sylla suffered a fractured jaw in Sunday's clash but remained on the pitch despite severe pain, the club announced.

Sylla played through severe pain after fracturing his jaw ten minutes before the end of Sunday's match. Tests revealed the injury's severity, and the club's medical staff have indicated that the treatment approach will depend on his progress over the coming days, with the decision leaning towards a more or less conservative option.

Mamadou Sylla Diallo
Valladolid
