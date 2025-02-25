Mamadou Sylla Diallo Injury: Suffers fractured jaw
Sylla suffered a fractured jaw in Sunday's clash but remained on the pitch despite severe pain, the club announced.
Sylla played through severe pain after fracturing his jaw ten minutes before the end of Sunday's match. Tests revealed the injury's severity, and the club's medical staff have indicated that the treatment approach will depend on his progress over the coming days, with the decision leaning towards a more or less conservative option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now