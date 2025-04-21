Mamadou Sylla Diallo News: Converts penalty in loss

Sylla Diallo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Osasuna.

Sylla Diallo entered the fray Sunday to begin the second half and converted a spot kick shortly thereafter, though Valladolid would fall 3-2 to Osasuna. The goal was his fifth of the La Liga campaign and second in as many appearances. Despite his goal scoring ability, Diallo's opportunities have fluctuated as of late. He's started just four times over his last nine appearances.