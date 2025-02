Sylla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 7-1 defeat to Athletic.

Sylla scored his side's lone goal Sunday, a strike in the 47th minute assisted by Raul Moro. It marked his third goal of the season and his first since Oct. 26. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.