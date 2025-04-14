Mamadou Sylla Diallo News: Starts and scores
Sylla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 4-2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.
In recent games, Sylla has been a much more regular part of Valladolid's starting XI, which has included him three times across the team's last four games. By scoring a goal for Valladolid on Monday, he has improved his number on the statistical category to four.
