Mamadou Sylla Diallo

Mamadou Sylla Diallo News: Starts and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 11:49pm

Sylla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 4-2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

In recent games, Sylla has been a much more regular part of Valladolid's starting XI, which has included him three times across the team's last four games. By scoring a goal for Valladolid on Monday, he has improved his number on the statistical category to four.

Mamadou Sylla Diallo
Valladolid
More Stats & News
