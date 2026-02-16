Mandela Keita News: Delivers one assist

Keita assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Verona.

Keita recorded his first assist of the season with a well-timed pass to Adrian Bernabe early in Sunday's match against Verona, adding two key passes, two tackles and one interception. The midfielder remains a crucial piece in the team's overall balance, even if his role does not regularly lend itself to goal contributions, as he has just one across 24 appearances this season.