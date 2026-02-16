Mandela Keita News: Delivers one assist
Keita assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Verona.
Keita recorded his first assist of the season with a well-timed pass to Adrian Bernabe early in Sunday's match against Verona, adding two key passes, two tackles and one interception. The midfielder remains a crucial piece in the team's overall balance, even if his role does not regularly lend itself to goal contributions, as he has just one across 24 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now