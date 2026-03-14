Mandela Keita News: Saddled with own goal versus Torino

Keita generated an own goal, two clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 4-1 loss versus Torino.

Keita was in the wrong place at the wrong time after a shot by Giovanni Simeone ricocheted off the bar and hit him before crossing the line. He failed to record a single tackle, ending a 20-game streak. He has posted at least one clearance in four tilts in a row, piling up six and logging one chance created, one off-target shot and seven interceptions through that stretch.