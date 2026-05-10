Mandela Keita News: Scores goal against Roma

Keita scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Roma.

Keita went beyond his usual defensive work as he notched his team's second goal after bringing the ball down with his chest and cutting inside in the 87th minute of the loss. He found the back of the net for the first time in 65 Serie A appearances over his two seasons with Parma. Additionally, Keita registered his second-most tackles over 35 matches played this campaign. He has been an undisputed starter, producing mostly through ball recovery stats even though his side's low possession prevents him from reaching high passing numbers.