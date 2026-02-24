Mandela Keita News: Solid defensive outing

Keita registered two tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against AC Milan.

Keita turned in a strong defensive performance in Sunday's matchup against AC Milan, recording two tackles, two clearances and three interceptions. The Belgian remains a key presence in midfield thanks to his constant pressing and ability to win loose balls. He has recorded 58 tackles, 30 interceptions and 19 clearances through 25 appearances this season.