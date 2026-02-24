Mandela Keita News: Solid defensive outing
Keita registered two tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against AC Milan.
Keita turned in a strong defensive performance in Sunday's matchup against AC Milan, recording two tackles, two clearances and three interceptions. The Belgian remains a key presence in midfield thanks to his constant pressing and ability to win loose balls. He has recorded 58 tackles, 30 interceptions and 19 clearances through 25 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now