Mandela Keita News: Takes two shots in draw

Keita had two shots on goal and made one tackle, one clearance and four interceptions during Sunday's scoreless draw against Fiorentina.

Keita displayed his usual tenacity in the middle of the park but this time also found room to go up the field and support the offense. Due to his role as a holding midfielder, his impact isn't reflected on the stat sheet several times so the ability to add contributions on the attacking end more regularly would make a huge difference from a fantasy perspective.