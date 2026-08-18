Manex Guibelalde News: Completes move to Grasshopper

Guibelalde has completed a transfer from Athletic Bilbao to Swiss club Grasshopper, the club announced.

Guibelalde made 24 appearances for Athletic Bilbao's reserve side last season as he worked to establish himself within the club's setup. Athletic's decision to retain a sell on clause reflects continued belief in his long term potential despite the departure. Guibelalde is expected to get an opportunity for regular first-team minutes with Grasshopper as he steps into senior football at a new club. His move to Switzerland marks the next stage of his development away from Athletic's academy pathway.