Manolis Saliakas Injury: Aims return against Freiburg

Saliakas picked up a thigh injury in the last matchup against Frankfurt and will miss one game, though he's expected to be back for the March 22 clash with Freiburg. His absence is a tough blow for St. Pauli since he has been a locked-in starter throughout the season. With him sidelined, the team will be forced to reshuffle the flanks, where Lars Ritzka and Arkadiusz Pyrka are the most likely options to step into the starting roles against Gladbach.