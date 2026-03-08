Manolis Saliakas Injury: Appears to injure muscle

Saliakas was forced off the field in the 84th minute of Sunday's 0-0 draw against Frankfurt due to an apparent injury.

Saliakas would leave the field just after halftime Sunday, with the midfielder pulling up after a sprint, appearing to injure a muscle. With seven starts in their past seven games, this could be a major loss for the club. Lars Ritzka would enter in his place, a likely option if he misses further time.