Manolis Saliakas Injury: Back available Friday

Saliakas (thigh) is back available for Friday's clash against Koln but could start on the bench, according to coach Alexander Blessin. "Saliakas will return, whether he is ready for the starting XI remains to be seen."

Saliakas is back available for Friday's clash against Koln after missing the last four matches due to a thigh injury. The midfielder could start on the bench as he builds back fitness but is expected to gradually return to a starting role, having recorded one goal and three assists in 15 appearances this season.