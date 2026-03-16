Manolis Saliakas Injury: Back in training

Saliakas (thigh) returned to training Monday and could be available for Sunday's clash against Freiburg, according to Abendblatt.

Saliakas could be available for Sunday's clash against Freiburg after returning to training Monday, having missed the previous match with a thigh injury. The midfielder had started the last seven matches prior to the setback and is expected to reclaim his spot once fully fit. The Greek remains an important piece in his side's attacking play, recording one goal, three assists and 11 key passes in 15 appearances this season.