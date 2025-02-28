Manolis Saliakas Injury: Could be available Saturday

Saliakas (thigh) has progressed ahead of schedule and could be available for Saturday's match against Dortmund, coach Alexander Blessin confirmed in the press conference. "I was very surprised by Manolis. He trained really well and had some of the highest values yesterday. He worked well and is ahead of his time. It is possible that he will be back in the squad."

Saliakas has missed the last three games with a thigh injury but has made strong progress in his recovery this week. He remains a late decision for Saturday's match, with Philipp Treu expected to fill in again if he is unavailable.