Manolis Saliakas Injury: Dealing with muscular problems

Saliakas missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz due to muscular problems, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Saliakas' absence forced a reshuffle in St. Pauli's back line, with Lars Ritzka stepping in on the left and Arkadiusz Pyrka switching from left to right defensive flank to cover. With Ritzka himself now also carrying a back issue following the match, Adam Dzwigala could be in line for a larger role if both defenders need time on the sidelines heading into the final fixtures of St. Pauli's Bundesliga campaign.