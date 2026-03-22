Manolis Saliakas headshot

Manolis Saliakas Injury: Missing to face Freiburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Saliakas (thigh) is out for Sunday's match against Frieburg.

Saliakas was supposed to return Sunday, "barring any unforeseen injuries," but instead misses out once again. That said, it appears the midfielder has likely suffered a setback or failed his testing, now waiting until after the break for his return. He should then be an option for the club after the break if all goes well, starting in seven straight games before the injury.

Manolis Saliakas
FC St. Pauli
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