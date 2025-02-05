Manolis Saliakas Injury: Not available for the time being

Saliakas (thigh) sustained a muscular injury in his right thigh during the game against FC Augsburg. He underwent exams on Monday, which revealed an injury that will keep him unavailable for the time being, the club announced.

Saliakas has been an undisputed starter on the right flank this season, missing no starting lineup since late September. His absence will be a significant blow to the team's balance both offensively and defensively. The Greek has contributed 57 crosses, 32 tackles, and 34 clearances in 19 Bundesliga appearances. Philipp Treu is likely to replace him on the right flank until his return.