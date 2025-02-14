Manolis Saliakas Injury: Running in training

Saliakas (thigh) has been running in training and is progressing well in his recovery, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference.

Saliakas missed the last game against Leipzig due to a thigh injury but was seen running in training, which is positive for the team. He could return before the end of the month if he continues to progress well. Philipp Treu is expected to start on the right again until Saliakas returns.