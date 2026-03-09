Manolis Saliakas Injury: Set to miss time

Saliakas (thigh) is set to miss time due to an apparent structural injury, according to coach Alexander Blessin, per Kicker. "Manos will be out for a little while longer, it appears he is suffering from a structural injury to his thigh."

Saliakas was forced off in the 48th minute of Sunday's draw against Frankfurt after appearing to suffer a structural thigh injury. The right wing-back will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. If the injury sidelines him for any period, it would be a major blow for St. Pauli since he has been an undisputed starter, and his absence would need to be filled, with Lars Ritzka and Arkadiusz Pyrka the leading candidates to step on the flanks.